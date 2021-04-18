Efforts on to conserve historical buildings

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood said on Sunday that archeology department was making efforts for the conservation of historical buildings.

In his message issued on World Heritage Day, he said that for the first time, attention was being paid towards heritage sites for the promotion of tourism.

Kallar Kahar and Gujrat museums had been prepared in a short span and historical antiques would be displayed there, he added.

He said that lighting project at historical places was being completed, adding that people would be made familiar with historical heritage through night tourism.

Punjab Tourism Secretary Ehsan Bhutta said that heritage sites were being restored in phases as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He said that picture galleries had been set up in Shalimar Bagh and Jahangir Tomb.

Roads heading towards historical sites were also being restored, whereas, sign boards had been installed on roadsfor guidance, he added.