Efforts on to curb dearness: Imran Goraya

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Deputy Secretary Information Punjab Imran Goraya has said that on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif a comprehensive plan was being pursued to end dearness and eliminate hoarding of essential commodities in the province.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, Goraya said, the chief minister visited various districts to monitor the prices of essential items, while the divisional and district administration was also directed to provide maximum relief to the people.

The chief minister Punjab had given a special task to divisional and district administration and Members of the Assembly to reduce dearness under which the prices and quality of essential commodities were being checked in the markets, he said.

In addition, District price Control Committees had been set up in the entire province to monitor prices of flour, sugar, chicken and other essential commodities.