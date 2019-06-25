Efforts on to curb sale of spurious pesticides, fertilizers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) ::The Agriculture Department has accelerated efforts to curb selling of spurious pesticides and fertilizers.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Extension Department told APP on Tuesday that on the government directives, a crackdown on sale of spurious pesticides and fertilizers was launched on July 1, 2018, and the agri task force confiscated huge quantity of spurious pesticides and fertilizers worth Rs 27.

30 million in Punjab. The task force conducted surprise raids at 166 points and getting cases registered against 544 shopkeepers involved in spurious pesticides and fertilizers.

The field staff has also been activated besides launching of a mobile phone number 0300-2955539 for receiving complaints through SMS and Whatsapp. These complaints would be resolved within 24 hours by taking prompt action against the dealers involved in sale of spurious pesticides and fertilizers, he added.