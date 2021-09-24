UrduPoint.com

Efforts On To Develop 20 New Tourism Zones, Says MD PTDC

Umer Jamshaid 19 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 02:00 PM

Efforts on to develop 20 new tourism zones, says MD PTDC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Managing Director Aftab Rana on Friday said extensive efforts were being made to develop 20 new tourists destinations across the country for boosting tourism in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision.

There has been a massive increase in domestic tourism in the country which is why new tourism zones are being developed in close coordination with all the provinces, MD Aftab Rana told a news conference here.

Flanked by Pakistan Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association President Syed Sajjad Hussain Shah, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted the development of those zones in a developed way.

Therefore, consultants have been hired, who was working with the relevant provinces to evolve their master plans.

The PTDC MD said Prime Minister Imran Khan has been very keen to promote tourism and wanted the sector to massively contribute to the national economy by creating a large number of employment opportunities.

He said major decisions for tourism promotion were being taken at the National Coordination Committee on Tourism which was headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

All the provinces were coordinating with the Federal Government through the NCC which met on regular basis, he added.

He also mentioned the government's future plan for launching a customized brand to promote Pakistan's tourism at the international level.

Aftab Rana said the country had set up a big pavilion at Dubai Expo to project Pakistan's image before the world in collaboration with all the provinces. All the countries would be participating in the expo which was expected to run for six months.

He said the event would be capitalized through a massive plan. Under the plan, the provinces had been tasked to evolve feasibilities and pre-feasibilities for tourism-related projects so that lucrative investments could be attracted to the country at the expo.

Roadshows, conferences, and other activities were planned for introducing different products of Pakistan's religious tourism, adventure, mountain, and others at the expo, he added.

He said there had been massive opportunities for adventure tourism in the northern areas of Pakistan. Therefore, special initiatives would be taken at the expo to attract foreign tourists to Pakistan for this particular kind of tourism.

About the upcoming International Tourism Day, he said training sessions and events would be arranged and also put on air to sensitize the world about the country's tourism.

A renowned foreign video logger Angela from the United States was being invited to conduct a workshop on the day, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Dubai United States PTDC Event All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

18 seconds ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

8 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

8 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.