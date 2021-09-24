Efforts on to develop 20 new tourism zones, says MD PTDC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Managing Director Aftab Rana on Friday said extensive efforts were being made to develop 20 new tourists destinations across the country for boosting tourism in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision.

There has been a massive increase in domestic tourism in the country which is why new tourism zones are being developed in close coordination with all the provinces, MD Aftab Rana told a news conference here.

Flanked by Pakistan Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association President Syed Sajjad Hussain Shah, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted the development of those zones in a developed way.

Therefore, consultants have been hired, who was working with the relevant provinces to evolve their master plans.

The PTDC MD said Prime Minister Imran Khan has been very keen to promote tourism and wanted the sector to massively contribute to the national economy by creating a large number of employment opportunities.

He said major decisions for tourism promotion were being taken at the National Coordination Committee on Tourism which was headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

All the provinces were coordinating with the Federal Government through the NCC which met on regular basis, he added.

He also mentioned the government's future plan for launching a customized brand to promote Pakistan's tourism at the international level.

Aftab Rana said the country had set up a big pavilion at Dubai Expo to project Pakistan's image before the world in collaboration with all the provinces. All the countries would be participating in the expo which was expected to run for six months.

He said the event would be capitalized through a massive plan. Under the plan, the provinces had been tasked to evolve feasibilities and pre-feasibilities for tourism-related projects so that lucrative investments could be attracted to the country at the expo.

Roadshows, conferences, and other activities were planned for introducing different products of Pakistan's religious tourism, adventure, mountain, and others at the expo, he added.

He said there had been massive opportunities for adventure tourism in the northern areas of Pakistan. Therefore, special initiatives would be taken at the expo to attract foreign tourists to Pakistan for this particular kind of tourism.

About the upcoming International Tourism Day, he said training sessions and events would be arranged and also put on air to sensitize the world about the country's tourism.

A renowned foreign video logger Angela from the United States was being invited to conduct a workshop on the day, he added.