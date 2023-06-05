UrduPoint.com

Efforts On To Develop Legal Instrument On Ending Plastic Pollution: PM

Published June 05, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the government was actively working with national and international stakeholders to develop a legal instrument to end plastic pollution.

"On World Environment Day today, Pakistan joins the international community in renewing its commitment to phase out single-use plastic as part of its efforts to combat plastic pollution," he wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction that the government was working on the Plastic Prohibition Regulation 2023 for Islamabad Capital Territory.

"The comprehensive framework under the Regulation will provide a timeline for phasing out single-use plastic," he said.

Sharif urged all sections of society to come together for the preservation of our planet's biodiversity.

He also stressed spreading awareness in the communities to make recycling initiatives a success.

"We owe it to our future generations, as bequeathing a clean environment is our fundamental responsibility," he said.

