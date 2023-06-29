Open Menu

Efforts On To Dispose Of Sacrificial Animals' Waste Swiftly: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2023 | 11:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider said on Thursday that the district administration was active and alert in carrying out its cleaning operation and keeping the provincial capital clean on Eidul Azha days.

She was talking to the media during her visits to various parts of the city. She said officers of the district administration reached the field immediately after the Eid prayers. Additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners started the monitoring duty in their respective areas and officers also distributed waste bags among the public at various camps, set up for the purpose, she said and asserted that all officers would remain in the field during Eid days.

The Lahore DC visited different areas of the city including Makkah Colony Gulberg, Naseerabad, Model Town, Faisal Town, etc. She said a day before Eid, 7000 tons of garbage was collected in a special operation and the city was made zero waste. Pick-up vehicles had also been delivered in towns, union councils and mohallas to remove sacrificial animals' waste and offal from streets. Apart from control room monitoring, she mentioned, special branch teams were also active in the field.

Rafia Haider said, "Every area, every officer, every machine is being closely monitored to ensure completion of cleanliness work ahead of time.

If there is a shortage of resources at any place, the officer concerned would have to bear the brunt. Officers should remain alert as no leniency will be tolerated in the Eid cleaning plan. Failure to serve the city will be considered a serious crime," she warned.

The DC said there was complete ban on burning of sacrificed animals' heads and legs along the city roads and streets and legal action was being taken against violators, adding that Shalimar Town Assistant Commissioner Sharina Janjua arrested a person violating the ban.

The ACs are also checking the No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) of those collecting sacrificial animals skins, while Model Town AC Sahibzada Yusuf closed an illegal point for collection of animals' hides in Muslim Town, she added.

The Lahore DC also visited PECO Road, Township, Green Town, Fuji Mor and Johar Town to monitor waste disposal and cleaning operations. She said Lahore had been divided into four working sections to address the complaints immediately. All complaints received on helpline, special branch and the social media were being resolved on priority basis.

