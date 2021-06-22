UrduPoint.com
Efforts On To Eliminate Dengue

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Anti-dengue activities are under way in Sahiwal district and the field teams of the Health Department are regularly monitoring all places where dengue larvae are likely to breed.

This was stated by entomologist and focal person Sarfa Ashiq here on Tuesday.

She said that so far dengue larvae had been recovered from different parts of the city, including Tehsil Road, Mall Khana, Fareed Town cemetery, Baba Sher Shah Wali cemetery, Convent school, Silver Jubilee Hospital and Omar Ishaq Garden.

She said that under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Babar Bashir, daily monitoring of all possible points especially tyre shops, under-construction buildings, cemeteries, parks, government offices and schools was going on.

An awareness campaign was also being conducted to minimise the possibility of breeding of dengue larvae during the monsoon rains.

