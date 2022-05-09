Efforts on to end energy crisis: Khurram Dastgir Khan

Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Monday said the government was utilizing all available resources to end energy crisis in the country and work on new energy projects was also among its priorities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Monday said the government was utilizing all available resources to end energy crisis in the country and work on new energy projects was also among its priorities.

He expressed these views during his visit to Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Headquarters here.

Additional Secretary Power Division Musaddiq Ahmed Khan was also present.

The Federal Minister said there was no compromise on power theft, corruption and safety of field staff.

On this occasion, LESCO Chief Executive Officer Chaudhry Muhammad Amin briefed the Federal Minister on the overall performance, LESCO operations, customer services, finance, field staff safety and new projects.

Federal Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan appreciated the efforts of LESCO management for the development of the company.