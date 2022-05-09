UrduPoint.com

Efforts On To End Energy Crisis: Khurram Dastgir Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2022 | 10:06 PM

Efforts on to end energy crisis: Khurram Dastgir Khan

Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Monday said the government was utilizing all available resources to end energy crisis in the country and work on new energy projects was also among its priorities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Monday said the government was utilizing all available resources to end energy crisis in the country and work on new energy projects was also among its priorities.

He expressed these views during his visit to Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Headquarters here.

Additional Secretary Power Division Musaddiq Ahmed Khan was also present.

The Federal Minister said there was no compromise on power theft, corruption and safety of field staff.

On this occasion, LESCO Chief Executive Officer Chaudhry Muhammad Amin briefed the Federal Minister on the overall performance, LESCO operations, customer services, finance, field staff safety and new projects.

Federal Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan appreciated the efforts of LESCO management for the development of the company.

Related Topics

Corruption Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Energy Crisis Company Visit Khurram Dastgir Khan All Government LESCO

Recent Stories

UN Chief Guterres Urges Countries to Upgrade 'Econ ..

UN Chief Guterres Urges Countries to Upgrade 'Economic Partnership' With Moldova

3 minutes ago
 UN Not Part of Mediation in Moldova, But Always Av ..

UN Not Part of Mediation in Moldova, But Always Available - Guterres

3 minutes ago
 China's Xi Urges Europe to Help Russia, Ukraine Re ..

China's Xi Urges Europe to Help Russia, Ukraine Reach Peace Through Talks

3 minutes ago
 Veteran Wawrinka rekindles fire with rare win in R ..

Veteran Wawrinka rekindles fire with rare win in Rome

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court extends stay against possible ..

Islamabad High Court extends stay against possible arrest of Chaudhry Fawad Huss ..

6 minutes ago
 CM holds meetings with parliamentarians, party wor ..

CM holds meetings with parliamentarians, party workers

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.