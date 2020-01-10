UrduPoint.com
Efforts On To End Sense Of Deprivation Amongst Minorities: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 09:32 PM

Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine Friday said under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the provincial government was making all-out efforts to end the sense of deprivation and alienation amongst the minorities, and taking them to national mainstream

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was endeavoring to provide state-of-the-art educational facilities to intelligent youth of minorities.

He expressed these views during in a meeting with a delegation of minority students, led by Professor Dr Christy Muneer at new minister block's office.

Issues regarding scholarships to minority students were discussed in the meeting.

Dr Christy Muneer acknowledged the efforts of PTI government for students of minorities and said they were playing a pivotal role in progress of the country.

The minister said, "the PTI government is committed to ensuring basic rights of citizens in pursuance to the Constitution of Pakistan."

