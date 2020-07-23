Efforts on to enhance fish breeding: Minister

Punjab Minister for Wildlife and Fisheries Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari has said that the department is making all-out efforts to enhance fish breeding

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Wildlife and Fisheries Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari has said that the department is making all-out efforts to enhance fish breeding.

He said this during his visit to the Fisheries Department here on Thursday.

He said that his department was implementing the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to improve its working by taking necessary steps.

The minister said that there was less consumption of protein in the country, adding that increase in the production of fish would help overcome the problem.

The officials of the department briefed the minister about its working and apprised him about the various ongoing projects.