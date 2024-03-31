Open Menu

Efforts On To Ensure Availability Of Quality Food Items At Fixed Rates: Bilal Yasin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Efforts on to ensure availability of quality food items at fixed rates: Bilal Yasin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin has said that public representatives are in the field to ensure the availability of quality food items at low prices to people.

He said this while presiding over a meeting in the Punjab Assembly Committee Room on Sunday, said a handout. The meeting was briefed about food prices, supply chain, and actions taken against hoarders and adulteration across the province. The meeting was also briefed about the upcoming wheat crop situation and the department's preparations.

The food minister said that there was a plenty of wheat in the market, so flour and bread should be available to the public at fixed rates. The minister directed the administration to ensure their presence in markets across the province to keep a close eye on demand and supply and ensure availability of high quality commodities.

Bilal Yasin said that providing all possible relief to the people was the first priority of the government. He also visited different Ramazan bazaars in the provincial capital and reviewed the prices and quality of essential commodities.

He heard the problems of the people of the constituency and issued orders for immediate solution.

Later, Bilal Yasin reviewed the cleanliness campaign in different areas of the constituency. During a visit to shops, he asked the administration to improve the price control mechanism and asked that the price control magistrates should perform their duties honestly.

