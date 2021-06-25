Efforts on to ensure development in various areas: Aleem

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Friday that every year Rs 100 million were being spent under community development programme to ensure provision of the best facilities to people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Friday that every year Rs 100 million were being spent under community development programme to ensure provision of the best facilities to people.

He said this during a meeting, which briefed him about the ongoing development works in Constituencies NA-129 and PP-158.

The meeting was apprised that 70 per cent development work of Zarar Shaheed Road had been completed with a cost of Rs 150 million.

Carpeting work of Baja Line Road was under way whereas a big sewerage line was being laid at Gaja Peer Road with a cost of Rs 10 million.

Aleem Khan expressed satisfaction over the ongoing development works and added that each penny would be utilised to facilitate people.

He directed the party leaders to ensure completion of development works under their supervision at the earliest.

Development works are also under way in Dharampura, Garhi Shahu, Fazlia Colony and Gulistan.