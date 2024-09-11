Efforts on to ensure facilities under Awami Agenda program in S.Waziristan Upper

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) District administration South Waziristan Upper is taking tangible measures to implement the provincial government’s program - ‘Awami Agenda’ in its true spirit to ensure better services and facilities for citizens.

As part of efforts, the Tehsil Municipal Administration(TMA) Sarwakai staff carried out cleaning activities at various parts of the area including Barwand and Mola Khan Sarai localities and lifted garbage.

According to the district administration, the cleaning drive aimed at maintaining a healthier and cleaner environment for the community.

Similarly, TMA Ladha Tehsil conducted an initial survey to take stock of dysfunctional street lights in Sararogha, Makeen and Sam areas. However, arrangements were being made for conducting a more detailed technical assessment to ensure excellent civic amenities for the people.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner was meeting with different delegations as part of the open-door policy under the Chief Minister’s Awami Agenda to resolve problems of people at their doorstep.