Efforts On To Ensure Healthcare Facilities For Masses
Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2025 | 04:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The district administration of Tank is taking solid steps to ensure the availability of quality healthcare facilities for people under the chief minister’s public welfare agenda.
As part of efforts, Additional Assistant Commissioner(AAC) Malik Sajid Ali Khan paid a surprise visit to the Basic Health Unit (BHU) Ranwal, Tehsil Tank.
According to the administration, he assessed the medical facilities being provided and examined the performance of the staff.
The AAC also checked the attendance of the on-duty staff and conducted a detailed inspection of various departments, including the Emergency Ward, General Wards, and the Laboratory.
He interacted directly with patients to gather feedback regarding the services being offered.
He issued necessary instructions to the health unit administration to improve medical services and resolve the issues faced by patients promptly.
He stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government aims to provide basic healthcare facilities at the doorstep of citizens, and any kind of negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.
