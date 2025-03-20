Open Menu

Efforts On To Ensure Quality Education For Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Efforts on to ensure quality education for children

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Saifullah Jan Marwat visited several private schools to review registration-related matters.

Accompanied by a member of the Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA), he assessed the status and issues of unregistered schools.

He instructed the school management to complete the registration process promptly. He made it clear that any school failing to complete the registration process within the specified time will be sealed.

He said that action was being taken under the directives of the provincial government to ensure the legal status of educational institutions and improve the quality of education.

Moreover, he said such efforts would also help provide a better environment for children's education.

