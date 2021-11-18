(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that the government was making all-out efforts to exploit the immense potential of tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that the government was making all-out efforts to exploit the immense potential of tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, who called on him here, said the government was also providing better healthcare to the people under Sehat Card insurance cover.

During the meeting, they discussed the ongoing development projects particularly those related to tourism. The Agriculture Transformation Plan, forest protection, and infrastructure development projects in the province were also discussed.

Moreover, they also deliberated on the Sehat Card and the facilities being provided to the people under the scheme.