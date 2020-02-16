Efforts on to facilitate tax payers: Usman Dar

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :-:Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar said on Sunday the government would start development projects in Sialkot, in the name of those who would be the bigger tax payers.

Addressing a press conference here at Anwar Club, he said the government was making hectic efforts to facilitate tax payers. He said that top ten tax payers would be selected in his constituency (NA-73, Sialkot-II) and the government would attribute local parks, roads and water filtration plants to them.

Usman Dar said the people of Sialkot pay Rs 12 billion taxes annually.

He said the government would soon establish Sialkot Development Authority for the uplift and beautification of the city. He said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar would soon inaugurate the Sialkot Development Authority (SDA).

He said that Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Pathology Lab were also established at Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital.

The SAPM said the government had approved project of 250-beds hospital adjacent to the Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot. He said the construction work of the project would be started very soon.

Usman Dar said the government was making hectic efforts to ensure the advanced medical and health facilities to the people at local level.

He said that all hurdles were being removed to ensure early provision of better and advanced medical health cover to the people.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq said the Punjab government had released development funds for completing flyover project in Shahabpura, which had been lying incomplete for the last one year.

He said the PTI government was removing three-decade long political deprivations of the people of Sialkot by launching several public welfare and socio-economic welfare projects in the city.

Ch Ikhlaq said the politics of 'One Man' had ended now.

Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Nadeem Anwar Qureshi, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Malik Muhammad Ashraf, Chairman Air Sial airline Fazal Jilani, Chairman Sialkot Dry Port Trust (SDPT) Naveed Iqbal Sheikh, President District Bar Association (DBA) Syed Najam Gillani, Principal Govt. Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College Sialkot Prof. Dr. Tariq Mehmood Rehan, President Markazi Anjuman Tajraan Sialkot Mehar Ghulam Mujtaba, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir, District Police Officer (DPO) Capt. (Rtd) Mustansar Feroz, PTI Central Leader Umer Dar and others were also present on the occasion.