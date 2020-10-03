Efforts on to facilitate taxpayers to the maximum: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said that the government is making hectic efforts to ensure maximum facilitation to taxpayers

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :-:Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said that the government is making hectic efforts to ensure maximum facilitation to taxpayers.

Addressing a meeting here on Saturday, he said the government would start development projects in Sialkot, in the Names of those who would be the bigger taxpayers. He said that he who would pay maximum tax, the government would start development projects after his name.

Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq, Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed Lashari, local PTI leaders Amir Dar, Jamshed Ghias, Waqas Iftikhar Butt, Assistant Commissioner Suleman Akbar, officials from Highway, Building, Public Health Engineering, Gepco and Irrigation also attended the meeting.

The SAPM said that delay in development projects would not be tolerated.

While briefing the SAPM, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Zeeshan Javed Lashari said that the progress on ongoing development projects in the district was being reviewed on weekly basis.