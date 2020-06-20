UrduPoint.com
Efforts On To Find New World Markets For Pak Citrus: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 11:43 PM

Efforts on to find new world markets for Pak citrus: Minister

Punjab Minister for Agriculture Malik Noman Ahmad Langarial has said that special attention is being paid to find new world markets for local citrus and its new varieties

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Agriculture Malik Noman Ahmad Langarial has said that special attention is being paid to find new world markets for local citrus and its new varieties.

Talking to the media during his visit to Citrus Research Institute Sargodha on Saturday, he said that all possible facilities and concessions were being provided to farmers, affected by the lockdown and related issues in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic the world over. He said the government was in touch with all stakeholders including farmers, exporters and agronomists.

He was accompanied by Punjab Minister for Labour and Manpower Ansar Majeed Khan, MPA Chaudhry Iftikhar Hussain Gondal, Director General Ayub Research Institute Malik Abid Mahmood, Director Agriculture Faiz Mohammad Kundi, exporters Ansar Iqbal Hurl, Mumtaz Akhtar Kahlon, Gulraiz Chan, Fayyaz Ahmed Othi and Usama Ghias Mela during the visit.

He said that the government was committed to lowing the cost of citrus, getting high yield, introducing modern and disease-free varieties and diverting its resources towards welfare of farmers. The provincial agriculture minister said that the government was working to introduce citrus farmers to modern technology and expediting the research process for seedless, disease-free Kinnow and its higher production targets.

He said that Pakistan has started exporting nine types of citrus all over the world while process of registration of five more types was under way.

On this occasion, DG Ayub Research Institute Malik Abid Mahmood said in a briefing that Punjab produces 427,000 tons of citrus in which about 2.4 million metric tons of citrus is produced annually in the province. Out of it 60% is produced in Sargodha, he added. He said that billions of rupees were earned as foreign exchange by exporting 415,000 metric tons of citrus this year. He said that there were currently 190 different types of citrus in the world and Pakistan had planned to conduct research on all types in a phased manner.

On the occasion, Provincial Minister for Labour and Manpower Ansar Majeed Khan said that the government was pursuing the vision of prosperous farmers and prosperous people. He said that Kinnow growers and exporters were facing many problems and the Punjab government was taking all possible steps to address these problems.

Later on, the provincial ministers inspected the new machinery for citrus and also visited the diseases-free nurseries.

