Efforts on to give maximum relief: state minister

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Admitting that the country was facing price-hike, triggered by external factors, State Minister for Production and Industries Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi urged people on Sunday to take special care of those who have no resources to make ends meet.

Talking to APP here, he said the coalition government was utilising all resources to provide relief to the public. It provided relief to the salaried class, pensioners and labourers in the current budget,he added.

The minister prayed for peace and prosperity of the Muslim world and for alleviation of sufferings of Muslims across the world, particularly the oppressed brothers and sisters in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

Tasneem Qureshi said that peace, tolerance, brotherhood and obedience to the commands of Allah Almighty were the messages conveyed through sacrifices and performance of Hajj. Meeting such requirements through practical measures would fulfill real objectives of the recently concluded Eidul Azha event, he added.