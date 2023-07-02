Open Menu

Efforts On To Give Maximum Relief: State Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Efforts on to give maximum relief: state minister

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Admitting that the country was facing price-hike, triggered by external factors, State Minister for Production and Industries Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi urged people on Sunday to take special care of those who have no resources to make ends meet.

Talking to APP here, he said the coalition government was utilising all resources to provide relief to the public. It provided relief to the salaried class, pensioners and labourers in the current budget,he added.

The minister prayed for peace and prosperity of the Muslim world and for alleviation of sufferings of Muslims across the world, particularly the oppressed brothers and sisters in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

Tasneem Qureshi said that peace, tolerance, brotherhood and obedience to the commands of Allah Almighty were the messages conveyed through sacrifices and performance of Hajj. Meeting such requirements through practical measures would fulfill real objectives of the recently concluded Eidul Azha event, he added.

Related Topics

India World Hajj Palestine Budget Jammu Sunday Muslim Event All Government

Recent Stories

ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation an ..

ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation and employment of people of dete ..

19 minutes ago
 Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates ..

Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates via Yates

19 minutes ago
 France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for Purebred Arabian Horses o ..

49 minutes ago
 COP28 will act as leading platform to promote clim ..

COP28 will act as leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide: Jusoor ..

1 hour ago
 RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh ..

RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Inters ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gatew ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gateway equipped with advanced tech ..

3 hours ago
Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in inte ..

Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in intercepting $310 million methamph ..

3 hours ago
 SILA names new director to lead mission to develop ..

SILA names new director to lead mission to develop Arab world&#039;s publishing ..

4 hours ago
 Nominations open for Date Palm International Photo ..

Nominations open for Date Palm International Photography competition, Date Palm ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2023

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

10 hours ago
 Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor ac ..

Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor accounts in first half of 2023

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan