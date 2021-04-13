UrduPoint.com
Efforts On To Give Right Of Vote To Expats, FM Tells Diaspora In Germany

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 02:55 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) , Apr 13 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the government was making serious efforts to give right of vote to the Pakistanis living abroad. In a meeting with a representative delegation of Pakistani diaspora in Germany, the foreign minister said the option of electronic voting was under consideration to facilitate the expatriates.� FM Qureshi acknowledged the services of the Pakistani community, terming it an important linkage for strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries.

He mentioned that the government had launched 'Digital Roshan Pakistan' project for easy transfer of money through legal means.�The foreign minister apprised the delegation of the useful meeting with his German counterpart, adding that the two countries were taking their bilateral and economic cooperation to a new level.

The delegation lauded FM Qureshi's efforts to promote bilateral relations with Germany and thanked him for the announcement of opening a consulate in Munich.

