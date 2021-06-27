Efforts on to kick off construction work of RRRP in August: Firdous Ashiq

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that efforts were underway to start construction work on long awaited, Rawalpindi Ring Road Project (RRRP) which would help ease traffic congestion in the city.

She said, a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Punjab had given approval of 38 kilometres long RRRP which would start from G.T.Road and culminate at 'Thalian'.

She said, efforts were underway to expedite the process and kick off the construction work in August, this year.

Firdous Ashiq Awan informed that RRR Project's inquiry is in final stages and the findings of the inquiry committee would be shared with media and the government would take action in accordance with the law against those involved in illegalities and irregularities conducted in the project.

She further said, Punjab government was making hectic efforts to cater needs of nearly 6 million population of six tehsils of Rawalpindi district.

There is shortage of nearly two million houses in the district, she added.

RDA on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar is trying to meet the challenge that how affordable housing facility could be provided to poor and needy people of the district, she said adding, the authority is working to launch an affordable housing society and provide relief to the deserving citizens.

Firdous Ashiq further informed that the authorities had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against illegal and fake housing societies.

Out of total 386 housing societies in the jurisdiction of RDA, 62 were approved projects, 60 under scrutiny process while 264 were declared illegal by the authority.

She said, 100 are nonexistent societies as they sold out the plots and deceived the citizens but not exist.

She said, RDA as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan launched crackdown against fake and illegal housing societies and the cases were sent to the authorities concerned for legal action. 112 FIRs were lodged in respective police stations, 307 legal notices were also issued to the administration of such housing societies. Overall, the offices of 135 housing schemes were sealed by RDA.

Special Assistant to CM Punjab informed that RDA also launched a campaign to spread awareness against cheaters and mafias, looted the innocent citizens particularly the overseas Pakistanis through non-existent fake housing schemes.

The RDA which was earlier facing deficit, collected revenue amounting to Rs 559 million against the set target of Rs 259 million during current fiscal year. The authority had saved one billion rupees during last three years, she added.

Firdous Ashiq informed that RDA approved as many as 1300 building plans during one year under a transparent procedure.

Ammar Chowk underpass project is being completed while two other projects at Kutchery Chowk and Defence Chowk would be constructed.

She said, RDA on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar introduced reforms in the organization and the automation and digitalization proved a great facility for the citizens and ensured transparency.