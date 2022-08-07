UrduPoint.com

Efforts On To Provide Best Healthcare Services To People

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Efforts on to provide best healthcare services to people

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :The district administration is taking solid measures to provide quality healthcare services to people.

As part of effort, Assistant Commissioner Pharpur Aneeq Anwar as per directives of Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan the other day paid a visit to a hospital of the Tehsil day and reviewed healthcare facilities for people.

He met staff and inquired about the services and facilities being provided to patients.

He also checked the attendance register and availability of medicines in the hospital. He urged the staff to deal politely with the patients and their relatives so that people could benefit optically from available healthcare facilities in a conducive atmosphere.

He said the district administration was committed to ensuring availability of best healthcare services for people and in this no compromise would be made, the AC added.

He said every patient coming to the hospital was equally important and every possible medical help should be provided. He urged the staff to continue their services with the same high dedication to effectively serve the ailing humanity.

Related Topics

Visit Same From Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

7 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo exhibition on the occasion of ..

11 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - collate ..

Football: English Premier League results - collated

16 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

16 hours ago
 Flag march held in Larkana

Flag march held in Larkana

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.