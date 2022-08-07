Efforts on to provide best healthcare services to people

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :The district administration is taking solid measures to provide quality healthcare services to people.

As part of effort, Assistant Commissioner Pharpur Aneeq Anwar as per directives of Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan the other day paid a visit to a hospital of the Tehsil day and reviewed healthcare facilities for people.

He met staff and inquired about the services and facilities being provided to patients.

He also checked the attendance register and availability of medicines in the hospital. He urged the staff to deal politely with the patients and their relatives so that people could benefit optically from available healthcare facilities in a conducive atmosphere.

He said the district administration was committed to ensuring availability of best healthcare services for people and in this no compromise would be made, the AC added.

He said every patient coming to the hospital was equally important and every possible medical help should be provided. He urged the staff to continue their services with the same high dedication to effectively serve the ailing humanity.