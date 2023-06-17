Efforts on to provide cheap electricity to masses: Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir on Friday said that the government was striving hard to provide cheap electricity to masses and inserted around 5000 megawatts more electricity in the national grid in the current year.

The government has not increased the prices of electricity during its tenure and brought massive decreases in the power shortage to provide relief to the masses, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said that the government was working to enhance energy production at low prices and to initiate new power plants to provide uninterrupted electricity to the masses.

The Minister said the government has allocated Rs 171 billion for the provision of subsidies to provide relief to power consumers across the country.

He said though there was no power shortfall in the country, distribution companies will continue observing load shedding for limited hours keeping in view the category and gravity of line losses in the area.