Efforts On To Provide IT Compliant Eco-system To Startups: FCCI Chief

Published May 08, 2023 | 09:32 PM

President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Dr. Khurram Tariq said on Monday that efforts were being intensified to provide favourable IT compliant eco-system to the young startups, which would play a key role in transforming the city from a textile hub to a cyber centre

Addressing a function, organised by the National Incubation Centre (NIC), he said the local entrepreneurs played a key role in promoting Faisalabad at the global level as a city of textile. He said "now we are living in the age of diversification and we must divert our attention towards more profitable businesses including IT".

He said Pakistan had been blessed with the most competent IT youth, who had the potential to exploit IT in all segments of trade, industry and economy. He said if the existing industrialists divert only 33 per cent of their investment to the IT sector, they could earn billions of Dollars in addition to upgrading their units on modern scientific lines.

He expressed satisfaction that the NIC was playing a proactive role and work had been started to provide a favourable IT ecosystem in Faisalabad. He was optimistic that the business community of Faisalabad had expertise and could prove their mettle in the expanding IT field.

He said an IT focused approach would also create new job opportunities in addition to facilitating investors to get hefty profit from their investment. He said industrialists should prefer projects of national importance which could also ensure industrial modernisation, progress and growth in the economic sector.

The function was arranged at the Expo Centre of the University of Agriculture, which was attended by leading business tycoons including Mian Muhammad Idrees, Mian Javed Iqbal, Senior Vice President FCCI Dr. Sajjad Arshad, Abdullah Qadri and Mujtaba Hassan of Chenab Engineering, etc.

