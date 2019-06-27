Efforts on to streamline PHA financial matters

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Ejaz Hussian Janjua said that all efforts were being made to resolve the financial issues of the department.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that he met Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed and Secretary Housing Naseem Sadiq, in which all issues related to the PHA Multan were discussed.

He said that financial issues of the department would soon be resolved and there would be positive changes in the next fiscal year.

All possible resources were being utilised to make the city beautiful, he added.