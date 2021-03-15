Efforts on to transform Punjab police: IGP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Monday said that he wanted to transform the Punjab police from a force to a helping service besides making it easier for the citizens to have easy access to the police.

He said that all available resources including efficient use of modern technology were being utilized to transform the police.

The IGP said that various mobile apps and programmes had been introduced to improve police service delivery including driving license renewal, tenancy registration, employee and foreigner registration App, women safety, tourist facilitation app, police service center and rasta app, adding that due to these applications, the process of public service delivery has become more fast tracking.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on police reforms here at the Central Police Office.

Inam Ghani said that further steps should be taken for the resolution of problems of the citizens, adding that unnecessary delay in the registration of FIRs should be removed immediately and those responsible should be held accountable.

The IGP said that legal action should be taken against those who made false applications under section 182 and planning should be done to deploy victim support officer in all police stations to assist and facilitate the people.

These victim support officers would immediately receive the request of any citizen coming to the police station, assist and guide them in all stages.

During the meeting, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan and DIG IT Waqas Nazir briefed the IG Punjab about the performance of various projects and steps being taken for their up-gradation.

Talking to the officers, the IG Punjab said the police force has to carry out its own reforms and thesupervisory officers have to play a key role in this regard.