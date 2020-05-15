UrduPoint.com
Efforts Should Be Made To Meet Wheat Procurement Target: Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 03:51 PM

Secretary Food Punjab Waqas Mehmood has directed the food authorities that every effort should be made to meet the wheat procurement target

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Secretary Food Punjab Waqas Mehmood has directed the food authorities that every effort should be made to meet the wheat procurement target.

He expressed these views during his visit at wheat purchasing centers at Wan Bhachran and Mianwali. On this occasion Deputy Director Food Sargodha Division Arshed Ahmad Wattoo was also along with the secretary food.

Waqas Mehmood has ordered the DFC Toufeeq Ahmad for taking strict indiscriminate action under food stuff Act against the farmers who were not selling wheat after taking gunny bags from the department; he said and added that fore facilitating the farmers government has allowed to bring wheat to the procurement centers in private bags besides government gunny bags.

Secretary Food has directed the food authorities for making sure the provision of wheat at wheat procurement centers in cooperation with commission Agents, Numberdars and Patwaries so as the procurement target could be achieved before Eid ul Fitr.

He also ordered to start indiscriminate crackdown against the hoarders of wheat and confiscate the stored wheat under anti-hoarding ordinance 2020.

On this occasion DFC and AFC have briefed and ensured the Secretary Food Waqas Mehmood that they were in close touch all the stakeholders and will achieve wheat procurement within the period.

