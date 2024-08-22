Efforts Stepped Up As Dengue Favouring Weather Approaches
Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2024 | 10:51 PM
As the dengue favouring weather approaches, the administration has stepped up its campaign to combat dengue. While there are only four dengue patients presently under treatment in the allied hospitals, the chances of dengue fever are increasing due to temperature fall and recent rains
In view of the prevailing situation, the dengue control administration including the hospitals' have been mobilized.
According to the latest report, the dengue situation is under control. The report issued by the District Prevention and Control department on Thursday, shows minor declined trajectory in dengue cases as one more patient has been discharged from the hospital after full recovery, leaving 4 still under treatment. The report shows the percentage ratio of female to male patients as 49 to 51.
On the other hand, the door-to-door anti-dengue campaign has been intensified.
Water samples are being checked to assess the presence of dengue larvae.
The district administration has also tightened its grip on the issue by taking indiscriminate actions on the violation of dengue SOPs. According to the details, on violation of Dengue SOPs, a number of restaurants and other big brands were imposed heavy fines. Additional Deputy Commissioner Zunira Aftab said that law is equal for all, providing a healthy environment to the people is the first priority. She stressed the citizens to obey self responsibility in combating dengue issues.
"How long the government will keep on cleaning people's houses, so citizens must understand their responsibilities", she said.
Zunaira further said that this disease can be avoided by taking preventive measures.
"Implementation of dengue SOPs can avoid heavy fines and sealing of buildings and other problems", she added.
