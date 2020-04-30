UrduPoint.com
Efforts Stepped Up Provide Food And Ration Supplies To Besieged Afghan Refugees : Shehryar Khan Afridi

Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions and Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi said on Thursday the government has stepped up efforts to provide food and ration supplies to besieged Afghan refugees trapped in various camps across Pakistan due to lockdown and Coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions and Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi said on Thursday the government has stepped up efforts to provide food and ration supplies to besieged Afghan refugees trapped in various camps across Pakistan due to lockdown and Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking in a telethon programme conducted by FM-101 Channel of Radio Pakistan, he said state is taking concrete to provide immediate relief to the Afghan refugees affected by lockdown due to Covid-19, according to a press release issued here.

Talking about his meeting with Chinese ambassador in Islamabad, he said the ambassador donated 1500 food packs for the Afghan refugees trapped in various camps in Pakistan, while Japan has already donated $ 1 million to Pakistan to help contain coronavirus pandemic.

Shehryar Khan Afridi urged the world organizations, including the United Nations High Commissioner on Refugees (UNHCR), to accelerate relief efforts and provide food assistance to the families of Afghan refugees trapped in lockdown across Pakistan.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has given special directives to facilitate nationals of other countries stranded in Pakistan and overseas Pakistanis stranded in other countries due to lockdown and Coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, he said, under the programme, the government is providing financial assistance of 12,000 rupees to each poor family affected by lockdown during Coronavirus pandemic.

Shehryar Khan Afridi further said the government was engaged in collecting data of all labors, daily wagers and poor deserving families under the historic Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

The Minister urged entire nation, including parliamentarians, opposition leaders and civil society, to join hands and support government in its efforts to provide immediate relief to downtrodden segment of society at union council and village-level.

