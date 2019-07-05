UrduPoint.com
Efforts Stressed To Make Pakistan Safe, Disaster-resilient

Fri 05th July 2019 | 08:13 PM

National Disaster Managment Authority (NDMA) Member Operations Brig Mukhtar Ahmed Friday said all participants in the training must adopt new techniques and join hands with the government to achieve the goal of a disaster-resilient and safe Pakistan

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of Multi-Rapid Initial Assessment (MRIA/CCCM) training session here at a local hotel.

He said, "On behalf of the National Disaster Management Authority, PDMA Punjab, Natural Disaster Consortium and the IOM, I appreciate your active and whole-hearted participation in 5 day's Training of Enumerators on Multi-Sector Initial Rapid Assessment (MIRA) and Minimum Standards of Relief in Camps." To ensure harmonization, better preparedness and effective coordination in disaster management activities, the NDMA had formulated several policies, plans, guidelines, SOPs and toolkits, he added.

He said that MIRA tools aimed at supporting the decision makers including NDMA, PDMAs/DDMAs and other humanitarian organisations to comprehend the nature and dynamics of the crises and to further define strategic humanitarian priorities.

He said that MIRA was adopted as a common assessment tool in 2012 by the government of Pakistan and humanitarian community, adding that it had been conducted in Pakistan twice after the floods of 2012 and 2014 and subsequent lessons learnt in exercises were carried out to improve the assessment framework and process.

The improved MIRA tools i.e. Key Informant and Direct Observation proformas were jointly developed by the NDMA and UNOCHA after a thorough consultation with all stakeholders including Federal ministries, divisions/ departments and most importantly the contribution of all PDMAs cannot be denied which helped a lot in finalisation of the guidelines, he added.

He said that during the 5-day training, every effort had been made to briefly explain roles and responsibility of all stake-holders and highlight coordination mechanism during preparedness, operational and post-assessment phases before, during and after a mega disaster.

Specific attention has been given to assess the vulnerabilities and specific needs of vulnerable people including women, children, old-age people, the disabled and the ill people.

At the end, he thanked Natural Disaster Consortium, IOM & its partner organistions, the district administration and officers of PDMA Punjab, who facilitated NDMA in organising this training session at Lahore.

Certificates were also distributed among the participants of the training.

