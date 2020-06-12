UrduPoint.com
Efforts To Be Imparted To Maintain Water Availability At 130 MAF Level

Fri 12th June 2020 | 11:18 PM

All efforts will be imparted to maintain overall water availability (at farm gate including groundwater) at the level of 130 MAF during 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :All efforts will be imparted to maintain overall water availability (at farm gate including groundwater) at the level of 130 MAF during 2020-21.

According to Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2020-21, out of total 85 on-going water sector projects, about 10 are expected to be completed.

The plan focuses on the guiding principles set under National Water Policy i.e. water augmentation, water conservation, groundwater management and protection of infrastructure.

System modernization will be continued along with other conservation measures to minimize the conveyance losses during 2020-21, .

Out of total water sector's development Programme for 2020-21 amounting to Rs63,200 million, an amount of about Rs34,116 million (Rs28,000 billion for large dams & Rs 6,116 million for medium and small dams) has been allocated.

Similarly, out of total enhanced Water sector's development programme for 2019-20, amounting to Rs103 billion (Rs70.38 billion original), a sum of Rs69 billion has been released.Water Sector's Policies/strategies focus to bridge the widening gap between demand and supply.

Inefficient irrigation system and practices, over-exploitation of groundwater, inadequate storage capacity and water pollution have collectively led to loss of quantity and quality of water.

The major emphasis is on demand management and enhancing the water availability. Water Sector on-going and future strategies are based on Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) approach, harnessing flood flows for direct irrigation, ground water recharge, effective implementation monitoring system and comprehensive set of measures for the development and efficient management of water resources.

