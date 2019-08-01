UrduPoint.com
Efforts To Be Made For Betterment Of Karachi: Federal Minister

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 10:04 PM

Efforts to be made for betterment of Karachi: Federal Minister

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday said that Karachi has been given treatment like stepmother and we will make all-out efforts for the betterment of the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday said that Karachi has been given treatment like stepmother and we will make all-out efforts for the betterment of the metropolis.

He said this while talking to media after addressing a ceremony of introduction to a book by Dr. Khawar Jamil, son of famous writer and critic, Prof Dr. Jamil Jalibi at a hotel here.

The ceremony was organised by the Pakistan National academy and moderated by Prof Noshaba Siddiqi.

To a question about rejection of no-trust motion against Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, he said that Sadiq Sanjrani has a very good relation with all senators because he is an excellent human being and failure of no-confidence against him was clear.

Earlier, addressing the occasion, he said that after going through literary work of Prof.Dr.Jameel Jalibi, no body can ever stop himself getting impressed by the great writer.

He said that the culture is like jewel of any society and country.

He said that more gatherings and programs of poets and writers should be organised to encourage them.

The Federal Education Minister said that we will extend every possible cooperation for promotion of literary activities in the country.

Earlier, prominent writers including Mairaj Jami, Prof. Dr.

Shakeel Farooqi and Dr. Moinuddin Aqeel in their speeches paid a glowing tribute to Prof. Dr.Jamil Jalibi for his services in the field of literature.

They said that Prof. Dr. Jameel Jalibi had been appointed as the vice chancellor of University of Karachi in 1983 and he had found Dr. Jameel Jalibi as a very successful administrator.

Later, Dr. Khawar Jameel presented a copy of his book tothe Federal Education Minister Shafaqat Mahmood.

