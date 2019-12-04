UrduPoint.com
'Efforts To Be Made For Ensuring Cleanliness'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 05:23 PM

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmed on Wednesday visited different areas in the city and reviewed cleanliness arrangement

LAHORE UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmed on Wednesday visited different areas in the city and reviewed cleanliness arrangements.

According to LWMC sources here, MD said that continuous efforts would be made to ensure proper cleanliness in the city.

He directed the LWMC officers/officials to stay in their respective areas to resolve the complaints of the people adding that poor cleanliness arrangements would not be tolerated at all.

LWMC Operations General Manager Sohail Anwar was giving regular updates about the cleanliness work in the provincial capital, he added.

MD urged the people not to throw garbage in open plots or at improper places.

The areas which MD visited include Bahar Shah Colony, Garhi Shahu, Shalimar Link Road, Aik Moria Pull, Gawalmandi, Nisbat Road and others.

