Efforts To Be Made For More Sweet Homes In DG Khan Region: Asif Dasti

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Efforts to be made for more Sweet Homes in DG Khan region: Asif Dasti

KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Divisional president of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sardar Asif Khan Dasti said that efforts were being made to establish Sweet Homes in all districts of the Dera Ghazi Khan region to facilitate orphan kids as per the vision of the Pakistan People's Party.

During his visit to Pakistan Sweet Home Kot Addu on Tuesday which was being operated by Pakistan Bait-Ul-Mall (PBM) where orphan kids were being provided free education and other facilities, he said that Pakistan Sweet Homes project was one of the best projects of Pakistan People's Party which started in 2008. He said that about 58 sweet homes were operational across the country which was being operated by Pakistan Bait-Ul-Mall where thousands of orphan kids were being offered free education and other facilities.

He said that during the recent meeting with Managing Director PBM, Amir Fida Paracha, he stressed the need for district offices in new districts Kot Addu and Taunsa.

He said that he has also asked for the start of all projects of PBM in these districts and also the establishment of the Women Empowerment Centre in Kot Addu.

He said that he himself would contact local philanthropists for donations to bring more improvement in facilities being provided at Pakistan Sweet Home Kot Addu. He said that he would request Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Federal Minister Shazia Murree for regularization of staff members of Sweet Homes.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Assistant Director PBM Syed Kashif Saleem said that the Sweet Home Kot Addu was established in 2019 where 100 orphan kids were being provided free education and other facilities.

