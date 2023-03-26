UrduPoint.com

Efforts To Be Made For Resolving People's Issues At Their Doorstep: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Efforts to be made for resolving people's issues at their doorstep: Commissioner

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Dera Division Nisar Ahmed Khan has said that all out efforts were being made to to meet the expectations of the masses and resolve their problems at their doorstep.

He expressed these views while addressing as a chief guest in a ceremony held for distribution of rations among the poor people and widows here at Sappal House.

The commissioner said the administration face difficulties in providing relief to people as the problems were much more than resources however the decisions would be taken by keeping in mind the principles of justice.

He said the philanthropists were also cooperating with the government in welfare of people.

He appreciated the contributions of Haji Allah Bakhsh Sappal in welfare work, saying, there could not be more blessed and virtuous moments than providing food to the deserving people.

The commissioner said he would take all possible measures to ensure the provision of all possible relief and services to the people of the division.

