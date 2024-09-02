Efforts To Be Made For Talks With KPK To Bring Economic Stability: Senator
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2024 | 11:55 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Senator of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Irfan Siddiqui on Monday said that efforts would be made to hold talks with government of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa to bring economic stability for the people of the province.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), didn’t like dialogue process to settle political issues, he said while talking to a private
television channel. The PTI wants NRO like facilities, he said adding that the leaders of PTI are playing political gimmicks.
Commenting on relief measures and the role of political leadership in the past, he said Nawaz Sharif always preferred talks
with political party leaders to provide relief to poor people.
The Chief of PML-N Nawaz Sharif had been working for the people’s welfare, he stated.
In reply to a question about the matter of judges extension, he said constitution of Pakistan has given rights to the parliament for increasing number of judges. The parliament has the right to increase the number of judges in the courts aimed at providing speedy justice to people, he added.
