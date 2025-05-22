Efforts to be made to connect Dera Ghazi Khan with motorway network: NA informed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Communications, Gul Asghar Khan, informed the National Assembly on Thursday that steps to be taken to directly connect Dera Ghazi Khan with the national motorway network. He also confirmed that construction work on the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway is underway, and other infrastructure projects are under phased review.

Responding to a call-attention notice moved by MNAs Zartaj Gul, Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood, and others regarding the exclusion of Dera Ghazi Khan from direct motorway connectivity, Gul Asghar Khan stated that multiple studies have been conducted in this regard. He pointed out that the region is currently linked through two main routes, N-55 and N-70, and that the four-lane Indus Highway connects to M-4 and M-14.

Highlighting the strategic importance of Dera Ghazi Khan, he noted that several divisions in Punjab and Sindh still lack motorway connectivity. He also emphasized the funding challenges faced by the National Highway Authority (NHA), stating that it receives no direct allocations from the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and operates primarily through loans.

Currently, NHA’s debt stands at Rs. 3 trillion.

Khan mentioned that ongoing motorway projects, including the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway, are being executed under public-private partnerships rather than through PSDP funding. He revealed that while Members of the National Assembly have submitted proposals worth Rs. 3 trillion, available funds are insufficient to meet the demand.

Discussing broader infrastructure challenges, he said that without feasibility studies, new projects cannot move forward. He further explained that although the NHA is a Federal entity with an interprovincial mandate, 40% of its network lies in Balochistan, which generates only 3% of the revenue. In contrast, most of the revenue comes from Punjab and Sindh but is redistributed to fund projects in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.