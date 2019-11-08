UrduPoint.com
Efforts To Be Made To Implement Price Control Mechanism: Punjab Minister For Industries And Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 05:07 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said all out efforts will be made to ensure implementation of price control mechanism.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said all out efforts will be made to ensure implementation of price control mechanism.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of Task Force for Price Control here on Friday.

The meeting discussed implementation regarding the price control mechanism, monitoring of prices of essential items and performance of price control magistrates.

He said the Punjab government had made a programme for online home delivery of fruits, vegetables and daily use items.

The minister said in the first phase of this programme vegetables and fruits would be provided to people at their homes whereas in the second phase daily use items would be provided.

Aslam Iqbal said the programme would start from Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Multan, adding that the Ministry of Industry and Trade had also made a price application for the facility of people.

People should benefit from this application and could lodge their complaints related to overcharging on toll free number 02345-0800 and action would be taken in two hours, he maintained.

The minister said that from which district overcharging complaint would be received, the deputy commissioner of the respective area would be answerable.

He said that the reward and punishment method could only help in improving the situation in this regard.

He directed the relevant authorities to ensure selling of 20kg bag of flour at a price of Rs 808 and sugar at Rs 70 per Kg. Ghee price would also be finalised with the consultation of stakeholders, he added.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial, Trade and Industry secretary, commissioner, deputy commissioner were also present.

