Efforts To Be Made To Include Merged Districts In Main Stream Of Development Equally

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2023 | 09:52 PM

Efforts are being made to include the merged districts in the stream of development equally like other parts of the province, said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Abdul Halim Kasuria said here on Thursday

Talking to media men, Abdul Halim Kasuria said that particular attention should be paid to the timely completion of ongoing development projects in the merged districts and for this he gave instructions to the concerned officials.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Halim Kasuria said that the current caretaker provincial government should use its resources for the development of the agricultural sector and include the annexed districts in the stream of development equally like other parts of the province.

He directed that special attention should be paid to the early completion of the ongoing development projects of the provincial government related to the agriculture sector in the merged districts. On this occasion, the caretaker minister was given a detailed briefing regarding the ongoing schemes related to ADP and other types of agriculture sector in the merged districts and he was informed about the progress of work on the said schemes.

Director General of Agricultural Research Dr. Abdul Bari, Senior Director of Agricultural Research Center Dr. Masood Jan, Dr. General Research of Combined Districts Dr. Abdul Wahab, DG Fisheries Dr. Khusro Kaleem and other relevant officers were also present.

Agriculture Institution's Green House, tissue culture laboratory, pesticide laboratory and other research areas were inspected and appreciated the new inventions and research activities carried out by agricultural scientists in the field of agriculture.

He said that an agricultural country and Allah Almighty has given us fertile land on which the best types of crops and other agricultural plants can be cultivated and grown in every season, while our province has been specially blessed in this connection.

It was said that there is a need for us to use this valuable wealth of agricultural land for the economic development of the country, in which our scientists have introduced modern and high-yielding varieties of fruits and vegetables.

