Efforts to be made to maintain coalition with MQM: Kundi

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday said that the coalition parties would sit with Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) to resolve the issues through mutual discussion.

Talking to a private media channel, Faisal Karim Kundi said that the difference of opinion was not a new thing in coalition governments, MQM-P grievances would be addressed, he asserted.

Faisal Karim Kundi further said,"The census process will be completed in April. If any party, including MQM-P had objections on census, government will try to resolve it."Earlier, MQM-Pakistan has expressed serious concerns over the non-implementation of the agreement signed with the Centre and the Sindh government.