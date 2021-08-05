Efforts to be made to make Rawalpindi a tourism district: Tariq Mehmood

Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza on Thursday said, for provision of an alternative route to tourists from Rawalpindi to Murree and made new tourist spots, a tourism highway would be constructed which would pass through four Tehsils of the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza on Thursday said, for provision of an alternative route to tourists from Rawalpindi to Murree and made new tourist spots, a tourism highway would be constructed which would pass through four Tehsils of the district.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday he said, RDA had started work to finalize a comprehensive plan to make Rawalpindi a tourism district. He said that all-out efforts would be made to promote tourism in the region.

He informed that efforts were being made to make Rawalpindi tourism district, focusing four Tehsils including Murree, Kahuta, Kotli Sattian and Rawalpindi.

He informed that the government would provide facilities at 123 km long road from Chowk Pandori Kahuta to Murree Lower Topa to facilitate the tourists aimed at promoting tourism in the area.

He said under new policy introduced to promote construction activities in the district, the building plans were being approved in 30 days, approval of change of land use in 45 days and approval of housing schemes in 75 days.

He informed that during last financial year 1600 maps of residential buildings were approved which was a record in the history of RDA.

During last financial year 2020-21, RDA generated revenue amounting to Rs 559 million against a revenue target of Rs 295 million, he said adding, implementing the austerity measures as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, RDA saved Rs189 million from its non-development expenditures.

He said the authority would complete process to appoint eleven officers, four Sub-Engineers and one Assistant through Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) as the Punjab government has firm belief on merit.

To a question he said RDA was taking indiscriminate action against illegal housing schemes, adding, legal notices were issued to 307 housing projects, 91 challans and 112 FIRs were also registered. RDA had sealed offices of 135 schemes while boundary walls and main gates of 61 illegal housing schemes were demolished besides removal of their billboards.

On the occasion, he informed that as per the vision of the Prime Minister, the authority had also started digitization of different sections.

One Window Operation Center equipped with modern facilities was set up in RDA to facilitate the citizens. Under which residential and commercial building plans were being received digitally and approval is given in a short period of 30 days. The entire record of RDA's State Management Directorate was digitized while the work of Process Automation had also been started.

Talking about different projects completed by RDA he said that two-lane Qadeer Khan Road from Missile Chowk to Falcon Complex (1.75 km) had been completed under ADP at cost of Rs 223.687 million. Rehabilitation and expansion of the old Airport Road, Flying Club to Koral Chowk (3.45km) completed at a cost of Rs 443 million.

The rehabilitation and expansion work of Dry Port Road to Airport Road would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 443.158 million. The estimated cost of pedestrians bridges on the old Airport Road under ADP is Rs 109.934 million and work on the scheme was underway.

Talking about ADP proposed schemes he said that the estimated cost of land acquisition for Nullah Leh project is Rs 30,250 million, estimated cost for remodeling of Katchri Chowk is Rs 3630 million and estimated cost for remodeling of Defense Chowk is Rs 2200 million.

The Chairman RDA informed that WASA had completed dredging and de-silting work of Nullah Leh before onset of Monsoon season. Heavy rainfall was recorded in twin cities and Nullah Leh was raised up to 21 ft at Katarian Bridge and 17 ft at Gawalmandi Bridge but no flash flooding was observed in the city. The work of dredging and de-silting of Nullah Leh was completed in June at Rs 30 million cost. WASA was alert and rain emergency had also been enforced as the leaves of all operational staff had been cancelled.

He said, Indian illegal occupation on Kashmir by India should be a matter of concern for all the world powers.

He said that India has made Kashmir the largest prison in the world where the basic human rights of Kashmiris were being denied by the Indian forces.

The Chairman strongly condemned Indian atrocities being committed by Indian forces in Indian held valley.