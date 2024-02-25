Efforts to be made to overcome inflation, poverty: Azma Bukhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Azma Bukhari has said that an all-out effort will be made to overcome inflation and poverty in Punjab.

Taking to media outside the Punjab Assembly on Sunday she hoped that the opposition would accept the PML-N's mandate and added that her party wanted to take along the opposition.

She said, "The PML-N does not believe in politics of revenge."

Azma Bukhari said that the leader of the house in the Punjab Assembly would be elected through division of the house procedure.

She said that in 2018, the PML-N had accepted the then PTI government despite all reservations.

She hoped that the opposition would play a sensible role by adopting parliamentary norms.

The PML-N leader further said that the party would focus on strengthening all areas including health and education.

She said that the Punjab Assembly and people of Punjab had faced the arrogance of the PTI founder.

Azma Bukhari said that assemblies should complete their constitutional term as it was essential for strengthening of democracy.