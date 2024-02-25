Efforts To Be Made To Overcome Inflation, Poverty: Azma Bukhari
Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Azma Bukhari has said that an all-out effort will be made to overcome inflation and poverty in Punjab.
Taking to media outside the Punjab Assembly on Sunday she hoped that the opposition would accept the PML-N's mandate and added that her party wanted to take along the opposition.
She said, "The PML-N does not believe in politics of revenge."
Azma Bukhari said that the leader of the house in the Punjab Assembly would be elected through division of the house procedure.
She said that in 2018, the PML-N had accepted the then PTI government despite all reservations.
She hoped that the opposition would play a sensible role by adopting parliamentary norms.
The PML-N leader further said that the party would focus on strengthening all areas including health and education.
She said that the Punjab Assembly and people of Punjab had faced the arrogance of the PTI founder.
Azma Bukhari said that assemblies should complete their constitutional term as it was essential for strengthening of democracy.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tarar criticizes PTI for 'derailing' democracy6 minutes ago
-
Estate Office allots 1,227 govt accommodations in two year7 minutes ago
-
RWMC clean Masajid's area on Shab-e-Barat7 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed, factory owner injured in shootout7 minutes ago
-
9 injured in road accident7 minutes ago
-
PPP emphasizes minority representation16 minutes ago
-
PML-N Ulema accuse PTI of attempting to undermine national economy16 minutes ago
-
CM opens new museum in Badshahi mosque and upgradation project of Mazaar-e-Iqbal17 minutes ago
-
Kumail felicitates new elected Speaker SA17 minutes ago
-
CM launches rehabilitation project of Kharak Singh's Heveli, Akbari Mahal in Lahore Fort17 minutes ago
-
320 kites confiscated during operation17 minutes ago
-
Railways finalize plan to procure 230 passengers coaches17 minutes ago