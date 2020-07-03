UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Efforts To Be Made To Provide Flour At Lowest Price: Aleem Khan

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 10:40 PM

Efforts to be made to provide flour at lowest price: Aleem Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Friday that Punjab cabinet had fixed price of 20 kg flour bag as Rs 850.

Speaking on wheat and flour prices here, he said that suitable wheat price had been fixed for flour mills of Punjab.

Aleem Khan said, "The government is going to change the method of giving subsidy on flour." All out efforts would be made to provide maximum relief to the citizens by ensuring provision of flour on as much as possible low price, he added.

Related Topics

Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan Price All Government Cabinet Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Rain expected in city during next 24 hours

4 minutes ago

RusAF Saddened by World Athletics's Refusal to Gra ..

4 minutes ago

Mass burial for scores killed in Myanmar jade mine ..

4 minutes ago

Father of MMA star Nurmagomedov dies as result of ..

4 minutes ago

Embattled German FA introduces salary cap for seni ..

7 minutes ago

Concession for elderly citizens, students, journal ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.