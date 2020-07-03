Efforts to be made to provide flour at lowest price: Aleem Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Friday that Punjab cabinet had fixed price of 20 kg flour bag as Rs 850.

Speaking on wheat and flour prices here, he said that suitable wheat price had been fixed for flour mills of Punjab.

Aleem Khan said, "The government is going to change the method of giving subsidy on flour." All out efforts would be made to provide maximum relief to the citizens by ensuring provision of flour on as much as possible low price, he added.