Efforts To Be Made To Regularize Slums: Alwari
Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2024 | 02:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Renowned intellectual, ex-parliamentarian and candidate for NA-168, Syed Tabish Alwari has said that he would make serious efforts for the regularization of slums in Bahawalpur.
He said this during his meeting with the Christian community in Islami Colony Bahawalpur here.
He said that tens of thousands of poor people used to live in slums. He emphasized the need for practical measures should be taken to regularize slums.
He said that if he won the general elections from NA-168, he would make serious efforts for the regularization of slums. He further said that people should vote for honest candidates who were sincere to resolve their issues.
