Efforts To Be Made To Remove Reservations Of Traders: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 05:28 PM

Efforts to be made to remove reservations of traders: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said the nation would have not faced the difficult circumstances today, had economic dacoity not been committed in the past.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said that efforts would be made to remove reservations of the traders' community despite difficulties.

Interests of the business community would be protected to every possible extent, he added.

He said that the bailout package of international financial institutions signified their trust over economic policies.

He said that Pakistan was moving towards peace and progress and the economy should be saved from any politics.

The purpose of hue and cry was to divert the attention from financial corruption but these elements would not succeed in their designs, he added.

