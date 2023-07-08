Efforts to be made to resolve lawyers problems: Info Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Provincial Caretaker minister for Information, Barrister Feroz Jamal Kakakhel here Saturday said that provincial government is not oblivious to the problems of lawyer community and efforts would be made to resolve their issues.

He expressed these views in All Pakistan Lawyers Convention that was organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council (KPBC) at Peshawar High Court.

He said that resolving issues of lawyers is among priorities of government and steps have been taken to address them.

He also hailed holding of All Pakistan Lawyers Convention and said that lawyers are main pillar of the society and their role to help out people cannot be undermined.

Caretaker Information minister Feroz Jamal Kakakhel organized a lunch for participants of the convention. Several resolutions related to smooth functioning of judicial system and welfare of lawyers were passed in the convention that also condemned May 9 incident.