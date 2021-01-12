UrduPoint.com
Efforts To Bring COVID-19 To Pakistan Are Underway, Says Asad Umar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 46 seconds ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:35 PM

Efforts to bring COVID-19 to Pakistan are underway, says Asad Umar

The Planning Minister says that the talks with the Chinese authorities for COVID-19 vaccine are underway.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12th, 2021) National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Chief Asad Umar said that completion of the procurement process of COVID-19 vaccines would take some time.

Asad Umar said that the Federal government intiaited talks with the Chinese government in this regard.

“Efforts to bring COVID-19 are underway,” said Asad Umar while addressing a press conference on Tuesday.

“The talks with Chinese government have begun,” said the minister.

He said that the frontline workers would get the vaccine soon as the completition of the procurement process of COVID-19 vaccines would take some time.

The planning minister urged the citizens to follow precautionary measures against the virus.

The government was asked to strictly implement the SOPs to control spread of COVID-19 in the country, he added.

