UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Efforts To Build Consensus To Observe Eid, Fasting On Same Day Across Country Reiterated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 03:50 PM

Efforts to build consensus to observe Eid, fasting on same day across country reiterated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad in a meeting held here on Tuesday reiterated their efforts to build consensus in the country to observe Eid and fasting on the same day.

The Chairman, Ruet-e-Hilal Committee assured the federal minister to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Moon Observatory on April 12.

Speaking on the occasion, the federal minister, Chaudhry Fawad said they wanted to create consensus regarding the moon sighting with the help of science.

Maulana Abdul Khabir also installed the moon app developed by the ministry in his mobile phone.

"The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and Ministry of Science and Technology will work together on moon sighting issue", Maulana Abdul Khabir said.

He also eulogized the services of Chaudhry Fawad for rejuvenating the entire science and technology sector.

Related Topics

Technology Mobile Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Same April Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Virtual Open ..

42 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Jordan

42 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,988 new COVID-19 cases, 2,138 reco ..

42 minutes ago

UAE Chambers Chairman, Ambassador of Greece discus ..

57 minutes ago

UK Labour Party Likely to Vote Against COVID-19 Va ..

3 minutes ago

Kite seller held in sialkot

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.