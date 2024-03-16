Efforts to combat Islamophobia anchored in int’l human rights: Amb Bilal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Office in Geneva Bilal Ahmad has emphasized that efforts to combat Islamophobia were anchored in foundational principles of international human rights.

Addressing a special event on international day to combat Islamophobia, he underscored the need to reinvigorate the political consensus and take concrete action re HRC resolution 16/18.

The event was co-organized by the OIC Observer Mission and United Nations Geneva, a post on X said on Saturday.

He said that HRC resolution 53/1 signified that a large majority of humanity condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran to stigmatize Muslim communities.

Unchecked religious hatred could quickly become social malaise and political crisis, he further cautioned.