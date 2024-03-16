Open Menu

Efforts To Combat Islamophobia Anchored In Int’l Human Rights: Amb Bilal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2024 | 06:47 PM

Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Office in Geneva Bilal Ahmad has emphasized that efforts to combat Islamophobia were anchored in foundational principles of international human rights

Addressing a special event on international day to combat Islamophobia, he underscored the need to reinvigorate the political consensus and take concrete action re HRC resolution 16/18.

The event was co-organized by the OIC Observer Mission and United Nations Geneva, a post on X said on Saturday.

He said that HRC resolution 53/1 signified that a large majority of humanity condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran to stigmatize Muslim communities.

Unchecked religious hatred could quickly become social malaise and political crisis, he further cautioned.

